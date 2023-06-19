Vitol-Nigeria JV signs credit offtake deal with Saudi voluntary carbon firm

Carbon Vista, a joint venture between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and energy and commodity trader Vitol, has signed deal with Saudi Arabia’s Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Company (RVCMC) to channel climate finance into Nigeria.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.