UK airlines project demand for up to 9 million tonnes of removals by 2050

Published 16:52 on April 17, 2023 / Last updated at 16:52 on April 17, 2023 / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary / No Comments

An industry coalition representing over 90% of UK airlines and industry outlined a roadmap on Monday consisting of technological and efficiency improvements coupled with up to nine million tonnes of carbon removals by mid-century that would see the sector comply with its net zero emissions pathway.