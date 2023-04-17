Euro Markets: EUAs drift for a fourth day as compliance demand seen winding down

Published 17:12 on April 17, 2023 / Last updated at 17:15 on April 17, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

European carbon prices took a downward turn in on Monday as demand appeared to decline as the end of the 2022 compliance season came nearer, despite the daily auction clearing at the largest premium for nearly eight months, while energy prices made moderate gains as the outlook for demand was slightly improved amid forecasts calling for reduced wind generation.