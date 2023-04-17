Euro Markets: EUAs drift for a fourth day as compliance demand seen winding down

European carbon prices took a downward turn in on Monday as demand appeared to decline as the end of the 2022 compliance season came nearer, despite the daily auction clearing at the largest premium for nearly eight months, while energy prices made moderate gains as the outlook for demand was slightly improved amid forecasts calling for reduced wind generation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.