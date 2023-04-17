Minimal immediate carbon price impact seen as Germany closes its remaining nuclear power plants

European carbon market analysts believe that the impact of the German nuclear phaseout which concluded over the weekend has already been long-priced into the EU ETS, though the extension of plants' lifetimes over the past winter avoided a significant amount of power sector emissions.