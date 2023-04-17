Minimal immediate carbon price impact seen as Germany closes its remaining nuclear power plants

European carbon market analysts believe that the impact of the German nuclear phaseout which concluded over the weekend has already been long-priced into the EU ETS, though the extension of plants’ lifetimes over the past winter avoided a significant amount of power sector emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.