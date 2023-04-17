UK CCS ambition insufficient despite “rubicon moment”

UK progress on the rollout of carbon capture usage and storage (CCUS) is too slow despite fresh funding in the government's recent financial statement, according to experts at an event Monday, with overall ambition, regulatory clarity, and supply chain transparency cited as the main challenges ahead.