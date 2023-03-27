RGGI Market: RGAs resist macroeconomic driven volatility, as traders examine programme review modelling inputs

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values traded within a narrow range through another volatile week for global markets tossed around amid ongoing banking sector nervousness and interest rate hikes, while participants assessed modelling scenarios ahead of the power sector carbon market’s first programme review meeting in 15 months.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.