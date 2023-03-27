RGGI Market: RGAs resist macroeconomic driven volatility, as traders examine programme review modelling inputs

Published 21:59 on March 27, 2023 / Last updated at 22:07 on March 27, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values traded within a narrow range through another volatile week for global markets tossed around amid ongoing banking sector nervousness and interest rate hikes, while participants assessed modelling scenarios ahead of the power sector carbon market's first programme review meeting in 15 months.