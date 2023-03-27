Washington approves two registries to issue offsets for cap-and-trade compliance

Published 22:50 on March 27, 2023 / Last updated at 22:50 on March 27, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

Washington will accept offsets issued from two US-based carbon registries under the state’s WCI-modelled cap-and-trade system, the state’s environmental agency announced Monday, though it is unclear when compliance-eligible credit generation may commence.