VCM Report: Prices slide as jitters spread from Credit Suisse debacle

Avoidance carbon credit prices slid lower over the past week, led by sharp losses in nature-based credits as the corporate world’s attention focussed on the unfolding global banking crisis following the near collapse of Credit Suisse, although removal offsets continued to tick higher to extend a trend.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.