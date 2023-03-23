EMEA > UPDATE – EU parliament head condemns halt to cars ban, leaders push for prompt agreement

UPDATE – EU parliament head condemns halt to cars ban, leaders push for prompt agreement

Published 20:05 on March 23, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:18 on March 23, 2023  /  EMEA  /  No Comments

The European Parliament's president Roberta Metsola stressed the need to respect the legislative process at the EU leaders' summit on Thursday, held amid tensions over Germany’s last minute refusal to back a 2035 ban on CO2-emitting cars, but the issue failed to distract leaders from swiftly adopting conclusions on other issues.

(Updated with details of the conclusions of the European Council summit)

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software