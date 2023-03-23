INTERVIEW: UN-issued carbon credits could emerge next year, says IETA boss

Published 19:11 on March 23, 2023 / Last updated at 19:11 on March 23, 2023

Carbon credits from the Paris Agreement's Article 6.4 mechanism could be issued next year if the supervisory body and the secretariat of the UNFFCC get into gear, the President and CEO of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) told Carbon Pulse on Thursday.