European carbon prices dropped sharply after the weekly German EUA sale, giving up the week’s gains since Monday as attention switched back to the resilience of Europe’s banking sector amid a significant jump in Deutsche Bank credit default swaps.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.