New York Senate budget proposal bans trading in cap-and-invest programme, enables RGGI linkage

Published 20:46 on March 20, 2023 / Last updated at 20:46 on March 20, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

The New York Senate put forth an annual budget last week that prevents allowance trading in Governor Kathy Hochul’s (D) proposed economy-wide carbon market and fosters linkage to the RGGI programme, though it is unclear if the executive branch and Assembly will agree to the language as end-month negotiations ensue.