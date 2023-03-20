New York Senate budget proposal bans trading in cap-and-invest programme, enables RGGI linkage

The New York Senate put forth an annual budget last week that prevents allowance trading in Governor Kathy Hochul’s (D) proposed economy-wide carbon market and fosters linkage to the RGGI programme, though it is unclear if the executive branch and Assembly will agree to the language as end-month negotiations ensue.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.