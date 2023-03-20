ANALYSIS: Do offset registry revenue models offer perverse incentives to over-credit?

Published 17:03 on March 20, 2023 / Last updated at 17:03 on March 20, 2023

Recent allegations of widespread over-crediting in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) have raised questions of whether the dominant revenue model of offset standards bodies financially incentivises those involved to maximise issuance while compromising integrity.