RGGI Market: RGAs escape market volatility driven by bank failures

Published 20:54 on March 20, 2023 / Last updated at 20:54 on March 20, 2023 / Americas, US / No Comments

RGGI Allowance (RGA) values were relatively stable compared to the volatile global markets in the face of bank failures on either side of the Atlantic last week, which generated a risk-off tone across asset classes.