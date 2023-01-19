Euro Markets: EUA rally slows after new two-week high as short covering bout seen as over

EUAs extended their rally for a third day on Thursday, hitting a two-week high before retreating as the recent burst of short covering was said to have come to an end, while gas prices ended their recent rally despite forecasts for a short cold spell.