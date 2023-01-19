The European Commission has opened a public consultation into proposed new regulations that would beef up the market regulator’s powers to investigate trading activity in the EU ETS, after legislators last year agreed to deepen oversight of the bloc’s carbon market.
EU seeks views on rules for enhanced oversight of ETS trading activity
The European Commission has opened a public consultation into proposed new regulations that would beef up the market regulator’s powers to investigate trading activity in the EU ETS, after legislators last year agreed to deepen oversight of the bloc's carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.