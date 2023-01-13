Low carbon spending growth to slow in 2023 but hydrogen, CCUS emerge as bright spots, consultant says

Published 04:07 on January 13, 2023 / Last updated at 04:07 on January 13, 2023

Spending on low carbon energy sources will increase by around 10% in 2023, reflecting slower annual growth than last year as investors remain wary of inflation, although investment in hydrogen and carbon capture and storage will more than double this year, analysis by an energy consulting firm released on Friday has projected.