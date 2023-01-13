Spending on low carbon energy sources will increase by around 10% in 2023, reflecting slower annual growth than last year as investors remain wary of inflation, although investment in hydrogen and carbon capture and storage will more than double this year, analysis by an energy consulting firm released on Friday has projected.
Low carbon spending growth to slow in 2023 but hydrogen, CCUS emerge as bright spots, consultant says
Spending on low carbon energy sources will increase by around 10% in 2023, reflecting slower annual growth than last year as investors remain wary of inflation, although investment in hydrogen and carbon capture and storage will more than double this year, analysis by an energy consulting firm released on Friday has projected.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.