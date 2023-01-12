WCI Markets: CCA prices pick up amid renewed spread activity, Washington allowances stall

Published 22:39 on January 12, 2023

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices picked up momentum on the back of a watchdog report and stronger spread activity resuming after the winter break, while Washington Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices stalled after the initial bout of trades ahead of the official launch of the state’s cap-and-invest programme at the start of the year.