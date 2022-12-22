NA Markets: CCA, RGGI prices head into year-end on modest run up

Published 22:43 on December 22, 2022

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued their end-of-year run up this week, albeit at a slower pace than in 2021, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values picked up over the last five days after a prolonged stagnation.