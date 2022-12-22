California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued their end-of-year run up this week, albeit at a slower pace than in 2021, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values picked up over the last five days after a prolonged stagnation.
NA Markets: CCA, RGGI prices head into year-end on modest run up
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued their end-of-year run up this week, albeit at a slower pace than in 2021, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values picked up over the last five days after a prolonged stagnation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.