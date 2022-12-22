Americas > California Governor Newsom appoints labour union representative to carbon market watchdog

California Governor Newsom appoints labour union representative to carbon market watchdog

Published 21:44 on December 22, 2022  /  Last updated at 21:44 on December 22, 2022  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday tapped a representative from organised labour to sit on the state’s Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee (IEMAC), filling a nearly two-year vacancy on the carbon market watchdog.

