California Governor Newsom appoints labour union representative to carbon market watchdog
California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday tapped a representative from organised labour to sit on the state’s Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee (IEMAC), filling a nearly two-year vacancy on the carbon market watchdog.
