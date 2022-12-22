RFS Market: RIN prices claw back losses stemming from bearish biofuel quotas

Published 19:46 on December 22, 2022 / Last updated at 19:46 on December 22, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values this week pared back roughly half of their losses that followed the EPA publishing lower-than-expected Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas, with traders attributing the price bump to year-end activity.