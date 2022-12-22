US biofuel credit (RIN) values this week pared back roughly half of their losses that followed the EPA publishing lower-than-expected Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas, with traders attributing the price bump to year-end activity.
RFS Market: RIN prices claw back losses stemming from bearish biofuel quotas
US biofuel credit (RIN) values this week pared back roughly half of their losses that followed the EPA publishing lower-than-expected Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) quotas, with traders attributing the price bump to year-end activity.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.