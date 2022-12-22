Quebec net acquirer of WCI compliance instruments through 2020 -report

Quebec was a net acquirer of carbon allowances and offsets over an eight-year period through 2020 under its WCI-linked carbon market with California, according to a report released Wednesday that showcases a new accounting mechanism to track compliance instrument transfers between jurisdictions.
Quebec retired more of California’s allowances and offsets over an eight-year period in results released on Wednesday of a new accounting mechanism to track compliance instrument transfers between jurisdictions under the WCI-linked carbon market.
