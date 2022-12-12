Financial services company Manulife on Monday announced its partnership with the World Economic Forum’s Trillion Trees Initiative, with the pledge aiming to help scale the firm’s newly launched carbon offset-focused fund.
Manulife joins Trillion Trees Initiative on heels of launching forest carbon fund
Financial services company Manulife on Monday announced its partnership with the World Economic Forum’s Trillion Trees Initiative, with the pledge aiming to help scale the firm’s newly launched carbon offset-focused fund.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.