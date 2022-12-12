A more ambitious climate target in Mexico’s updated Paris Agreement commitment is actually worse than its previous insufficient target due to higher baseline emissions and selective accounting, a watchdog group said Monday.
Mexico’s updated Paris target backslides on already-meagre GHG reduction commitment -watchdog
