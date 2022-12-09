Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEA trading volume shrinks amid unclear market outlook

Published 03:03 on December 9, 2022  /  Last updated at 03:03 on December 9, 2022  /  Asia Pacific, China  /  No Comments

Spot prices and trading volume in China’s national emissions trading scheme both dropped over the past week, with unclear market prospects that observers attribute to possible changes in the proposed post-2020 allowance allocation plan amid opposition from power plants.

