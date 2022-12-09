Bursa Malaysia launches VCM exchange for local and international carbon traders

Published 08:06 on December 9, 2022 / Last updated at 08:06 on December 9, 2022

Bursa Malaysia officially launched its voluntary carbon market (VCM) exchange on Friday, to be known as BCX, an initiative jointly developed with the Malaysian ministries of environment and finance, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to unlock sources of VCM revenue to help meet its climate and environmental policy goals.