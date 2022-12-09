Bursa Malaysia officially launched its voluntary carbon market (VCM) exchange on Friday, to be known as BCX, an initiative jointly developed with the Malaysian ministries of environment and finance, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to unlock domestic and global sources of VCM revenue to help meet its climate and environmental policy goals.
Bursa Malaysia launches VCM exchange for local and international carbon traders
