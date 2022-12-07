Corporate climate goal-setting template provider SBTi has launched new guidance for the shipping sector, requiring maritime companies to reach net zero CO2 output by 2040.
SBTi launches 1.5C-aligned roadmap for shipping sector companies
Corporate climate goal-setting template provider SBTi has launched new guidance for the shipping sector, requiring maritime companies to reach net zero CO2 output by 2040.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.