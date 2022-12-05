EU chief von der Leyen calls for three-pronged response to US climate law

The EU must take action to prevent an exodus of industry triggered by the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech on the eve of trade talks between the two major powers on Monday.