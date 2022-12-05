EUA prices eased marginally lower on Monday at a 0.4% loss following a technical downward correction after strong gains made last week, as well as pressure from funds selling Dec-22 futures to shift volumes along the curve, and amid reports of heavy gas demand destruction so far in Q4.
Euro Markets: EUAs record marginal loss on technical correction after bullish week
EUA prices eased marginally lower on Monday at a 0.4% loss following a technical downward correction after strong gains made last week, as well as pressure from funds selling Dec-22 futures to shift volumes along the curve, and amid reports of heavy gas demand destruction so far in Q4.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.