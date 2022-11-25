EUAs rose for a second day as traders eyed a key technical level in early trade, before sinking back amid profit-taking in a quiet session, as US traders were expected to be absent for a second day.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs rose for a second day as traders eyed a key technical level in early trade, before sinking back amid profit-taking in a quiet session, as US traders were expected to be absent for a second day.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.