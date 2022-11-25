Norway and Switzerland signed an agreement on Friday to strengthen ties on carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon dioxide removal (CDR), with the Alpine nation eyeing Norway’s vast carbon capture potential to help it reach net zero emissions by mid-century.
Norway and Switzerland strike deal to explore CCS and CDR together
