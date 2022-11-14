Carbon credit ratings firm BeZero Carbon raises $50 mln for global expansion

Published 00:01 on November 14, 2022 / Last updated at 18:04 on November 11, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

BeZero Carbon has secured $50 mln in second round funding as it seeks to establish itself as the market leading ratings agency in the global voluntary carbon market.