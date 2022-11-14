ADB signs MoU with Indonesian partners for first coal plant retirement plan under transition mechanism

Published 08:49 on November 14, 2022 / Last updated at 09:32 on November 14, 2022

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indonesian counterparties to explore the early retirement of a coal-fired power station under the bank’s Energy Transition Mechanism (ETM), it announced on Monday.