CP Daily: COP27 Midpoint Special

Published 23:28 on November 13, 2022  /  Last updated at 23:36 on November 13, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, Daily Newsletter, EMEA, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

We're halfway through COP27 and there's been no shortage of news and announcements from this year's UN climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh.  Below is a recast of the *44 articles* published by Carbon Pulse relating to the first week of the summit.

Stay tuned for developments from what’s expected to be an eventful final week on the Sinai Peninsula. You can follow all of our COP27 coverage here.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

COP27: Carbon market players exasperated over prospect of Article 6.4 grievance mechanism, as parties “far apart” on issues

BRIEFING – COP27: Climate loss and damage agreement looks out of reach at COP27 midpoint

COP27: PNG minister signs deal with month-old royal-linked Dubai company to design nation’s carbon framework

COP27: Ghana, Switzerland authorise first emissions transfer under Paris Agreement

COP27: Saudi Arabia “gets serious” about VCM as energy minister unveils 2023 carbon market

COP27: Korean govt agency reveals raft of agreements as it ramps up forest carbon plans

COP27: Russian climate action is still “critically insufficient” despite project to double forest sink, say researchers

FRIDAY

COP27: UN talks flounder on guidance for international emissions trade

COP27: Nations poised to punt decision on UN carbon credit mechanism for a year

COP27: UN talks consider sectoral approaches in effort to scale up emissions cuts

COP27: US announces initiatives to slash domestic oil and gas, international emissions

COP27: Ghana in advanced talks for bilateral trade with Singapore, developing framework for carbon market involvement

COP27: Saudi investment fund announces opening up of Islamic finance to carbon credits

COP27: Indonesia to submit 2021-30 REDD+ strategy to UNFCCC next week

COP27: Bursa Malaysia provides further details on country’s voluntary market

COP27: Singapore establishes S$15 mln fund to improve credibility of nature-based projects in Southeast Asia

COP27: Global emissions from fossil fuel use rise by 1% in 2022 to new high, research finds

COP27: Roundup for Day 5 – Nov. 11

THURSDAY

COP27: Countries’ dash for gas will lead to supply, emissions overshoot -analysis

COP27: Offset project developer, investor ink Article 6.2 partnership with Senegalese company

COP27: Roundup for Day 4 – Nov. 10

WEDNESDAY

COP27: US climate envoy Kerry announces “light on detail” plan to decarbonise power in developing countries via corporate carbon credit purchases

ANALYSIS – COP27: US climate envoy’s carbon market concept battles three thorny issues

COP27: Rights experts want Article 6.4 grievance mechanism with teeth in place before carbon credit issuances start

COP27: China says talks with US remain informal amid push to tackle loss and damage, Article 6 implementation

COP27: Laos readying 30 mln tonnes in forestry emissions reductions by 2025, exploring credit options -minister

COP27: Dominican Republic, GCC plan Article 6.2 deals during summit

COP27: Oil and gas GHG emissions much higher than claimed, finds report

COP27: Roundup for Day 3 – Nov. 9

TUESDAY

COP27: New initiative plans explosive growth in African VCM market to 300 mln credits by 2030

INTERVIEW – COP27: World Bank launches results-based payment fund to help countries access international carbon markets

COP27: Mexico beefs up Paris Agreement GHG reduction targets amid legal pressure

COP27: Bloomberg Philanthropies launches effort to standardise, scale VER market

COP27: South Korea, Gabon flag potential Article 6 partnership

COP27: High-level expert group raises bar for net zero credibility

COP27: Stakeholders pile in to support move to stomp out corporate greenwashing

COP27: Industry coalition pledges $12 billion to boost use of low carbon tech in hard to abate sectors

COP27: CDR certifier to launch in Africa with first projects due in December

COP27: Roundup for Day 2 – Nov. 8

MONDAY

COP27: Article 6.4 body publishes “general” removals guidance while politics plagues progress on wider methodology recommendations

COP27: New demand pledges for forest carbon credits amongst incremental progress to halt deforestation

COP27: UK to launch “gold standard” framework for corporate climate disclosure plan

COP27: Egyptian financials sign deal to establish “first” African voluntary carbon trading platform

COP27: Roundup for Day 1 – Nov. 7

