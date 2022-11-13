CP Daily: COP27 Midpoint Special

We’re halfway through COP27 and there’s been no shortage of news and announcements from this year’s UN climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh. Below is a recast of the *44 articles* published by Carbon Pulse relating to the first week of the summit.
Stay tuned for developments from what’s expected to be an eventful final week on the Sinai Peninsula. You can follow all of our COP27 coverage here.
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
COP27: Carbon market players exasperated over prospect of Article 6.4 grievance mechanism, as parties “far apart” on issues
BRIEFING – COP27: Climate loss and damage agreement looks out of reach at COP27 midpoint
COP27: PNG minister signs deal with month-old royal-linked Dubai company to design nation’s carbon framework
COP27: Ghana, Switzerland authorise first emissions transfer under Paris Agreement
COP27: Saudi Arabia “gets serious” about VCM as energy minister unveils 2023 carbon market
COP27: Korean govt agency reveals raft of agreements as it ramps up forest carbon plans
COP27: Russian climate action is still “critically insufficient” despite project to double forest sink, say researchers
FRIDAY
COP27: UN talks flounder on guidance for international emissions trade
COP27: Nations poised to punt decision on UN carbon credit mechanism for a year
COP27: UN talks consider sectoral approaches in effort to scale up emissions cuts
COP27: US announces initiatives to slash domestic oil and gas, international emissions
COP27: Ghana in advanced talks for bilateral trade with Singapore, developing framework for carbon market involvement
COP27: Saudi investment fund announces opening up of Islamic finance to carbon credits
COP27: Indonesia to submit 2021-30 REDD+ strategy to UNFCCC next week
COP27: Bursa Malaysia provides further details on country’s voluntary market
COP27: Singapore establishes S$15 mln fund to improve credibility of nature-based projects in Southeast Asia
COP27: Global emissions from fossil fuel use rise by 1% in 2022 to new high, research finds
COP27: Roundup for Day 5 – Nov. 11
THURSDAY
COP27: Countries’ dash for gas will lead to supply, emissions overshoot -analysis
COP27: Offset project developer, investor ink Article 6.2 partnership with Senegalese company
COP27: Roundup for Day 4 – Nov. 10
WEDNESDAY
COP27: US climate envoy Kerry announces “light on detail” plan to decarbonise power in developing countries via corporate carbon credit purchases
ANALYSIS – COP27: US climate envoy’s carbon market concept battles three thorny issues
COP27: Rights experts want Article 6.4 grievance mechanism with teeth in place before carbon credit issuances start
COP27: China says talks with US remain informal amid push to tackle loss and damage, Article 6 implementation
COP27: Laos readying 30 mln tonnes in forestry emissions reductions by 2025, exploring credit options -minister
COP27: Dominican Republic, GCC plan Article 6.2 deals during summit
COP27: Oil and gas GHG emissions much higher than claimed, finds report
COP27: Roundup for Day 3 – Nov. 9
TUESDAY
COP27: New initiative plans explosive growth in African VCM market to 300 mln credits by 2030
INTERVIEW – COP27: World Bank launches results-based payment fund to help countries access international carbon markets
COP27: Mexico beefs up Paris Agreement GHG reduction targets amid legal pressure
COP27: Bloomberg Philanthropies launches effort to standardise, scale VER market
COP27: South Korea, Gabon flag potential Article 6 partnership
COP27: High-level expert group raises bar for net zero credibility
COP27: Stakeholders pile in to support move to stomp out corporate greenwashing
COP27: Industry coalition pledges $12 billion to boost use of low carbon tech in hard to abate sectors
COP27: CDR certifier to launch in Africa with first projects due in December
COP27: Roundup for Day 2 – Nov. 8
MONDAY
COP27: Article 6.4 body publishes “general” removals guidance while politics plagues progress on wider methodology recommendations
COP27: New demand pledges for forest carbon credits amongst incremental progress to halt deforestation
COP27: UK to launch “gold standard” framework for corporate climate disclosure plan
COP27: Egyptian financials sign deal to establish “first” African voluntary carbon trading platform
COP27: Roundup for Day 1 – Nov. 7
