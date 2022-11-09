Singapore passes bill to increase carbon tax, setting trajectory for S$50-80/t by 2030

Published 05:26 on November 9, 2022 / Last updated at 05:26 on November 9, 2022

Singapore has passed the Carbon Pricing (Amendment) Bill, formally establishing an increase in its carbon tax in two stages to S$45 ($32) per tonne from 2026 and putting the country on a pathway for the tax to reach as high as between S$50-80/t by 2030.