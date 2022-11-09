Japan is the world’s leader when it comes to public financing of fossil fuels, driving an expansion of gas use and promoting false solutions to climate change such as hydrogen/ammonia-co-firing and carbon capture that will only prolong the demand for hydrocarbons, a report has claimed.
Japan leads G20 in fossil fuel financing, promotes false solutions to climate change -report
Japan is the world’s leader when it comes to public financing of fossil fuels, driving an expansion of gas use and promoting false solutions to climate change such as hydrogen/ammonia-co-firing and carbon capture that will only prolong the demand for hydrocarbons, a report has claimed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.