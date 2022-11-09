Japan leads G20 in fossil fuel financing, promotes false solutions to climate change -report

Japan is the world’s leader when it comes to public financing of fossil fuels, driving an expansion of gas use and promoting false solutions to climate change such as hydrogen/ammonia-co-firing and carbon capture that will only prolong the demand for hydrocarbons, a report has claimed.