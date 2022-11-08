COP27: Roundup for Day 2 – Nov. 8

Published 11:18 on November 8, 2022 / Last updated at 11:22 on November 8, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

It’s Tuesday at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, and Carbon Pulse will keep you updated with developments throughout the day. Timestamps in local time (EEST, GMT+2).