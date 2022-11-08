Bloomberg Philanthropies and an investment management firm on Tuesday announced an initiative to scale the voluntary carbon market (VCM), mimicking other efforts over the past two years to provide standardised VER contracts while also increasing CO2 removal capacity.
COP27: Bloomberg Philanthropies launches effort to standardise, scale VER market
