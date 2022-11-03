ClimeCo absorbs VER retailer’s network after organisational rebrand

US-headquartered offset developer and intermediary ClimeCo on Wednesday announced it has acquired the VER inventory and customer networks from a carbon credit retail firm that recently shifted its operational focus.