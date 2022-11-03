US MIDTERMS PREVIEW – PART 2: Pennsylvania’s RGGI linkage uncertainty, legal woes to continue past elections

A Democratic sweep in Pennsylvania’s Nov. 8 election would not immediately spell an end to the state’s existing legal challenges to its RGGI-linked carbon market regulation, while there is no doubt what Republican control would mean for the future of the programme, experts told Carbon Pulse.