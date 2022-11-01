Massachusetts CO2 output jumps 18% in Q3, putting state’s GWSA market on course to exceed budget

Published 17:18 on November 1, 2022

The Massachusetts Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA) cap-and-trade system registered its highest emissions total for a third quarter in four years, making it all but certain that CO2 output will exceed the adjusted 2022 allowance budget for the power sector programme, according to data updated this week.