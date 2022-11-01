Xpansiv to launch new standardised carbon credit contract for cookstoves

Xpansiv is launching a standardised spot contract for cookstoves offsets next month that hopes to overcome general criticisms of poor quality projects in the voluntary carbon market (VCM) with the requirement of achieving at least five sustainable development goals (SGDs).