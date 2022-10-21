NA Markets: Macro market weakness derails CCAs, RGAs trek higher

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices gave back most of last week’s gains, falling back in step with broader market weakness after two weeks of respite from nearly two months of declining price action.