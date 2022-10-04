Introducing zero waste systems in cities around the world would be one of the quickest and most affordable ways to reduce CO2 and methane emissions, a report published on Tuesday found, with the potential to save 1.4 billion tonnes of CO2e from the waste sector alone.
No time to waste: Curbing garbage can cut CO2, methane emissions -report
