Quebec GHG output last year overshot the limits of its cap-and-trade programme amid a continued economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the fourth straight year the province’s emissions budget was exceeded, according to government data published Monday.
Quebec carbon market emissions in 2021 surpass cap for fourth straight year
Quebec GHG output in 2021 partially rebounded from earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to overshoot the limits of the state’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme once again, according to provincial data published Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.