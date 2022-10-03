Quebec carbon market emissions in 2021 surpass cap for fourth straight year

Published 22:42 on October 3, 2022 / Last updated at 22:42 on October 3, 2022

Quebec GHG output in 2021 partially rebounded from earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic to overshoot the limits of the state’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme once again, according to provincial data published Monday.