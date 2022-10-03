VCM a useful strategy tool for companies ahead of compliance, says US official

Published 21:44 on October 3, 2022 / Last updated at 21:44 on October 3, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, EMEA, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

The voluntary carbon market’s chances of success are slim but it is useful for early mover companies to get ready for the advent of compliance markets, a US government official told a carbon conference on Monday.