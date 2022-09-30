Targeted redistribution of carbon revenues best way to stifle cost backlash -researchers

Targeting the distribution of revenues directly to households and users most in need of financial support is the most effective means of defending carbon pricing in the face of mounting political and social pressure to reduce energy costs this winter and beyond, according to research published Friday.