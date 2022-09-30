Targeting the distribution of revenues directly to households and users most in need of financial support is the most effective means of defending carbon pricing in the face of mounting political and social pressure to reduce energy costs this winter and beyond, according to research published Friday.
Targeted redistribution of carbon revenues best way to stifle cost backlash -researchers
Targeting the distribution of revenues directly to households and users most in need of financial support is the most effective means of defending carbon pricing in the face of mounting political and social pressure to reduce energy costs this winter and beyond, according to research published Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.