NA Markets: CCA, RGGI prices slide on macro contagion before slight recovery

September 30, 2022

Both California Carbon Allowance (CCA) and RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices fell further towards six-month lows this week as EU carbon permits and broader equity markets took a beating, though both clawed back small gains towards mid-week amid uncertain short-term outlooks for both programmes.