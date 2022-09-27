ANALYSIS: World risks “immense” climate impacts of Russian gas flaring and pipeline leaks

Published 17:31 on September 27, 2022 / Last updated at 17:31 on September 27, 2022

The world is risking "immense" consequences for the climate as Russia looks to burn excess gas no longer being sent to Europe, while experts believe a series of gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipelines this week will worsen the situation.