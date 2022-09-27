The UK is on track to spend £473 billion by 2050 to feed its reliance on fossil gas, despite the availability of lower-cost, zero-emission solutions, a report finds, while an alternative decarbonisation pathway would avoid £100 billion in international payments for gas supplies.
Recommended UK net zero gas pathway to cost billions -report
The UK is on track to spend £473 billion by 2050 to feed its reliance on fossil gas, despite the availability of lower-cost, zero-emission solutions, according to a new report by IEEFA, while an alternative decarbonisation pathway would avoid £100 billion in international payments for gas supplies.
